Red Moon's 'Emotional' Seeks To Subvert The Algorithm

Norway's Red Moon has shared her new single 'Emotional'.

Making her debut with the scintillating 'Dogma' last year, Red Moon matched pointed pop thrills to a theatrical sweep.

Hailing from a small town in rural Norway, Red Moon's new statement seeks to upend the algorithm.

Subverting the tech formulas the dominate our lives, she aims to create a pure, natural form of communication.

An icy alt-pop hymn, it's worth comparing to those initial Florence Welch singles - not just because she's a red-head, obviously.

Red Moon comments...

“We are not creating algorithms; we are creating waves and real emotions which we transform into sounds and lyrics. Music to me is a reflection of emotion.”

“This song is a confrontation between yourself and someone who throws you off balance; like when things escalate in a fight or when it seems like there is no way out of a specific moment. In hindsight, you know things could have been handled differently.”

“I’m still looking to find that 'balance' of finding a safe place for communicating in the midst of a fight. Because in the heat of the moment our emotions cause us to misunderstand each other and ruin what we wanted to accomplish through our fight. It's accepting what I am feeling and still know it always takes two to want to solve a conflict.”

Tune in now.

