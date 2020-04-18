Record Store Of The Day Aims To Bring Fans And Shops Together

New campaign #RecordStoreOfTheDay aims to bring independent shops and fans together.

It's a tough time for retail across the country, with the second English lockdown, the Welsh 'circuit break', and legislation in Scotland and Northern Ireland halting footfall.

As a result, it's more important than ever for fans to support their local record shop, to help them get through tough times.

Supported by AIM, BPI, ERA, and a host of UK Distributors, new campaign #RecordStoreOfTheDay aims to spotlight some of the best shops in the land.

Fans can get involved to nominate their favourites, with the campaign offering £100s in record vouchers as a reward.

Starting today with Brighton's fantastic Resident Music, 18 shops across the UK have been lined up to participate, ranging from London's Sister Ray through to Edinburgh's club-focussed redoubt Underground Solu'shn.

