Record Store Day 2020 To Run Across Three Days

Record Store Day has announced new plans for its 2020 instalment.

The annual celebration of independent music retailers was pushed out of its traditional April slot due to the coronavirus lockdown, forcing the team to go back to the drawing board.

Deciding to implement some "social distancing" of their own, Record Store Day will now be split across three different Saturdays, one per month for August, September, and October.

Taking place on August 29th, September 26th, and October 24th, a renewed purchasing list comes out on June 1st.

Here's the announce.

In 2020, the world is a different place and RSD has had to adapt to fit into this different place. Sadly, it is not possible for #RSD20 to take place on June 20th but instead, RSD is officially social distancing! [A THREAD] https://t.co/lNOUm7olHC pic.twitter.com/H53zGfephK — Record Store Day UK (@RSDUK) April 29, 2020

