Reclusive Talent upsidedownhead Muses On Solitary Creativity With 'My Cave'

Reclusive Australian producer upsidedownhead is used to long hours in the studio.

Burrowing away into his work, there's a clear bond between his internal life and his work, one forged across prolonged periods of solitude.

He returns to this on new song 'My Cave', the latest signal from his incoming debut EP 'complex'.

Pitting his raw, brutalist electronics against the vocals of Dave Jenkins Jr., there's a fine balance between two potent auteurs.

The production is all jagged edges and endless fluctuation, while Dave Jenkins Jr. has a slightly more soulful approach, pitting the digital against the resolutely humane.

A commentary on the inspiration and isolation that comes with creativity, you can check it out below.

