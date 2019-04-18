Reclusive R&B Project Emotional Oranges Share 'Don't Be Lazy'

Reclusive R&B project Emotional Oranges have shared addictive new single 'Don't Be Lazy'.

A project that toys with classical songwriting and textural experimentation, the LA duo dropped their mixtape 'The Juice Vol 1' last year.

A huge success, it won an international audience, while Emotional Oranges opted to keep their identities largely under wraps.

New mixtape 'The Juice Vol. 2' finds the duo further toying with this anonymity, something that becomes apparent on their latest drop.

All gossamer electronics, synthetic tapestries, and those effortless-sounding vocals, it's a kind of bleached out LA take on 21st century R&B.

Typically delicious, it's sure to cause a sensation - tune in now.

Catch Emotional Oranges at the following shows:

October

28 London Heaven

31 Manchester Gorilla

November

1 Dublin Whelans

