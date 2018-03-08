Rebel Kleff Shares New Cut 'Pencil Pushing'

Rebel Kleff has shared potent new hip-hop cut 'Pencil Pushing' - tune in now.

The producer is a stalwart of the UK hip-hop underground, uniting with Loyle Carner on the South London artist's stellar debut LP.

Now working on a new mixtape, Rebel Kleff aims to unite some of the best MCs the underground has to offer.

Debut single 'Pencil Pushing' features MANIK MC and Natty Wylah, with the crisp, 90s leaning production set against those biting bars.

With much more to come, Rebel Kleff's journey towards centre stage will be worth tracking. Tune in now.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.