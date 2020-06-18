Rebecca Garton Pulls Out That "Sexy Flow" On 'All Me'

Rebecca Garton has shared her new single 'All Me'.

The songwriter has laid out plans for a new EP, a project that will spin her sound in fresh directions.

New single 'All Me' is a case in point, with Rebecca sparring against WSTRN's very own Louis Rei.

Billed as a "sexy flow" it pits her R&B vocals alongside a thumping club beat. She comments:

“I want to talk about the excitement a woman gets when she has that guy she would ride out for! I wanted to talk about the fun that goes into a relationship...”

The track is a sign of her blossoming ambitions, something she keeps in check with her natural playfulness.

“I try to do everything for everyone,” she says. “Now I have a love for music that's deep. I appreciate it more. I feel more shaped as an artist.”

Tune in now.

