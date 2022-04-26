Real Estate's Martin Courtney Announces Solo Album 'Magic Sign'

Real Estate's Martin Courtney will release his solo album 'Magic Sign' on June 24th.

The songwriter has played a key role in establishing Real Estate as an indie pop institution, and he turns solo with a fresh batch of songs.

Out on June 24th, the record dips into his past, looking back to formative influences while also grappling with adult life, and parenthood.

New song 'Corncob' is a refreshing solo turn, dipped in nostalgia and the hues of adolescence.

A countrified take on his potent indie pop template, 'Corncob' is about drifting into the path of young manhood.

He comments: “The lyrics are about a specific time, the end of youth, pre-adulthood, scummy kid hanging around your hometown a little too long, smoking weed and driving around the surrounding area with your friends to get as completely lost as possible. Eventually getting home using these little green signs that are posted throughout the NJ suburbs telling you which way to go to reach different towns. We called them magic signs.”

“You do this enough times and it eventually gets harder and harder to get lost. A song about pushing the boundaries of where you grew up until you exhaust the mystery and hit a different kind of boundary. A song about aimless kids looking for direction.”

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Sinna Nasseri

- - -