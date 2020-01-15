Real Estate Return With New Album 'The Main Thing'

American indie pop group Real Estate will release new album 'The Main Thing' on February 28th.

The band lost guitarist Matt Mondanile in 2017; he was replaced by Julian Lynch, who featured on subsequent album 'In Mind'.

Mondanile was subsequently accused of emotional abuse by former partners, including songwriter Julia Holter.

Real Estate's new album 'The Main Thing' is out on February 28th, with Kevin McMahon featuring as producer.

For the first time the band reach out and include guests, with Sylvan Esso appearing on new single 'Paper Cup'.

A neat twist on their indie pop framework, it comes complete with a Nick Roney-directed music video.

Whimsically surreal, it documents the bravura final performance by Chipper, a giant animatronic squirrel.

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Jake Michaels

