Real Estate Rescue Themselves From Existential Crisis On 'The Main Thing'

Real Estate have shared their new song 'The Main Thing'.

The band's new album is out at the end of this week, with 'The Main Thing' emerging from a period of transition.

Out on February 28th, it will be accompanied by a full European tour, with Real Estate now sharing the shimmering title track.

A song about the selfishness of artistry, its indie pop clamour masks lyrics that deal with parenthood and adult responsibility.

Songwriter Martin Courtney explains:

“‘The Main Thing’ is my attempt at writing an inspirational anthem for anyone who’s ever been in an existential crisis...specifically, me. I was asking myself a lot of uncomfortable questions throughout the process of making this album. Wondering if being an artist is irresponsible or selfish, particularly with the world in the state that it’s in, particularly as a parent of young kids.”

“This was the last song I wrote for this album, and I think it kind of distills where I found myself at the end of what turned out to be a long and extremely rewarding process: psyched on the power of music, for real!”

Martin continues:

“The lyrics in this song are sort of tongue in cheek, but the sentiment is very real. Basically... when life gets tough, when the stresses start piling up, when you start second guessing every decision you’ve made, what do you do? You double down on the thing that makes you happy, the thing that feeds your soul. It might be corny to say, but it really is important to be true to who you are and do what you believe in, whatever that may be.”

Tune in now.

'The Main Thing' is out on February 28th.

Photo Credit: Jake Michaels

