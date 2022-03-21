Ready, Steady Die! Share Fun New Blaster 'Kiss It'

Trans-Atlantic duo Ready, Steady Die! have shared their colourful new single 'Kiss It'.

A two-piece who lean on vintage electronics, Ready, Steady Die! are comprised of a pair of close friends.

New York-based Morgan Visconti and London-based Sam K defy distance to work on the project, with new album 'Accidents' out this month.

January brought a neat take on Soft Cell's 'Say Hello, Wave Goodbye' which was swiftly followed by brand new single 'Kiss It'.

A pointed, punchy return, it's emboldened by colour and confidence, leading to that immaculate chorus.

Max Clendaniel shoots the video, which utilises shadow puppets to reflect the band's vivid style, and their offbeat sense of humour.

Ready, Steady, Die! explain...

“We were delighted to work with Director Max Clendaniel, who has a warped and ingenious sense of humour. We worked remotely with him and the animation company Immix. We only came up with the suggestion of erotic shadow puppets and Max scripted the whole storyline. The star, Alan Medcroft truly brought the whole thing to life.”

“There are so many layers to it: mankind vs creator, free spirit vs puritanism, human vs mother nature. The lyrics are about the craving for uncomplicated and uninhibited sex. The narrator celebrates their sexuality and licentious attitude. The question it poses is, as the singer is female, does that make the message more palatable and acceptable to hear than if it were sung by a man?”

Tune in now.

- - -