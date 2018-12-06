Reading's Only The Poets Drop Indie Melter 'Even Hell'

Reading tykes Only The Poets are an underground sensation.

Selling out their debut tour in a matter of minutes, the band's electrifying live show is more than matched by their arsenal of crisp indie bangers.

New single 'Even Hell' arrives as the band prepare to make summer their own, a taut, concise introduction to their illicit charms.

Arriving with a chorus that will etch itself into your subconscious, 'Even Hell' powers out of the stereo, the mark of a band working in full confidence of their abilities.

Frontman Tommy says...

“This one’s all about pulling the escape cord, putting your headphones in and getting away from all the daily dramas...”

Tune in now.

Catch Only The Poets at the following shows:

September

8 Reading Readipop

10 Bristol Louisiana

11 Southampton Heartbreakers

12 Birmingham Sunflower Lounge

13 London Camden Assembly

14 Newcastle Riverside

15 Manchester The Castle

