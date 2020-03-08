R&B Riser Elaine Shares New Single 'Right Here'

Elaine has dropped new track ‘Right Here’ to prove that using your voice can make you a powerful force in the R&B world.

Her debut EP ‘Elements’ was previewed on SoundCloud before a bold self-release in early 2019. Elaine now hails as the most streamed female artist in South Africa.

Her breakout single ‘You’re The One’ is a take on the hopelessly romantic, with mellow R&B notes complemented by sultry, sepia-toned visuals. One scene features Elaine in front of a flowing river backdrop, wearing a golden silk dress and facing the camera in profile. Another, Elaine with long braids threaded with roses and pulled by delicate fingers. It’s majestic.

She says...

“When I sing I feel seen. I feel alive. There’s a special type of power that comes with being undermined and overlooked for a long time. You realise how much you really have to root for yourself in all instances of life, especially the lows, because that’s where your breakthrough comes alive, when no one is watching, or even cares to pay attention. It’s just you, your dreams, and your demons.”

Tune in now.

Words: Jessica Fynn

