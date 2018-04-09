R&B Legend Brandy Releases New Daniel Caesar Team Up 'Love Again'

R&B legend Brandy has released her new single, the Daniel Caesar team up 'Love Again'.

A formidable voice during American R&B's imperial late 90s run, Brandy is currently working on new material.

A full album will land later in the year, but first she's teamed up with a member of the newgen.

Linking with Daniel Caesar on 'Case Study 01' cut 'Love Again', it's the perfect collaboration, a neat balance between raw youth and experience.

Brandy says, “I’m very excited to return with new music, and to release this single with Daniel. I’m working on my new album and can’t wait to release it later this year. I’m thankful for God’s blessings and for the support of my fans!”

Tune in now.

Brandy has also confirmed plans for two UK shows:

September

27 London Eventim Apollo

28 Birmingham O2 Academy

