RAYOWA's 'Better Man' Is A Slinky Disco Number

Word is already out on RAYOWA.

The Essex three-piece played their debut show a matter of weeks ago, a sold out spectacular at London's Moth Club.

Expanding their line up to a scorching eight-strong collective, their set was a display of pop-addled disco prowess.

Snapped up by Mahogany, RAYOWA have just shared their debut single, so the rest of the world can see what the fuss is about.

'Better Man' is a storming piece of disco-pop, reminiscent of everyone from Chic to Jungle in its blazing dancefloor energy.

There's still some potent songwriting in there too, though, with RAYOWA focussing on themes of self-improvement and evolution.

They comment:

“'Better Man' is about being faced with a situation that you have no control over. It’s about the fear of change and being forced to take the positives from a bad time which allows you to grow and become a better person.”

Tune in now.

Catch RAYOWA at COLORS in Hoxton on February 14th - ticket LINK.

