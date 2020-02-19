RAYE's 'Natalie Don't' Speaks Straight From The Heart

RAYE is a true artist, someone whose worth is being recognised at the highest level.

The UK artist actually co-wrote Beyonce's last single 'Bigger', while she's been able to work with a string of top producers.

Her own work, however, is where her heart truly lies. A seven track project is incoming, with RAYE musing on the seven stages of grief.

New single 'Natalie Don't' leads the way, and it's a powerful tale of losing your significant other to an outside party.

A song about the demise of a relationship, the way RAYE deals with betrayal - and it's aftermath - is perfectly done.

RAYE says:"I knew immediately when I wrote this song that it had to be a single. The track is about that feeling of panic you have when you know you're losing someone.The song is beautifully hopeless because you know Natalie will do what she wants regardless."

We've gained this new performance clip, featuring the exquisite vocalist on her own, seated as a piano.

Stripped back, 'Natalie Don't' is little more than soulful voice and bruised heart, with RAYE singing: "Like Dolly begged Jolene, please don't take my man..."

A gorgeous performance, you can check out 'Natalie Don't' below.

