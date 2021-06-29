Raye Opens Up About Label Struggles

Raye has opened up about her ongoing label struggles.

Outwardly the London artist would seem to be a success - her 2020 project 'Euphoric Sad Songs' won acclaim, and she actually gained a BRIT nomination earlier this year.

Yet she's used social media to discuss her attempts to record and release a full length album, and the pressure she feels that she has been put under.

"Imagine this pain," she writes. "I have been signed to a major label since 2014... and I have had albums on albums of music sat in folders collecting dust, songs I am now giving away to A list artists because I am still awaiting confirmation that I am good enough to release an album."

She continues:

For context, in order for an album to be created, the label has to release money for songs to be finished, fees for producers, mixes, masters and marketing support etc... I have waited 7 years for this day and I am still waiting — RAYE (@raye) June 29, 2021

Her new single 'Call On Me' is out now, with Raye explaining: "I’m being told if Call On Me does well then I can do my album but there can’t be a green light until.... imagine the PRESSURE of me waking up every day frantically looking at numbers and stats hoping that I can just make MY BLOODY FIRST ALBUM."

She adds:

I know this is the kind of thing I’m suppose to keep behind closed doors, but I have worked and waited and hustled and given EVERYthing I have and if I am going to suffer I am NOT going to do it in silence anymore — RAYE (@raye) June 29, 2021

Raye finishes: "I have been on a 4 ALBUM RECORD DEAL since 2014 !!! And haven’t been allowed to put out one album. ALL I CARE ABOUT is the music. Im sick of being slept on and I’m sick of being in pain about it this is not business to me this so personal."

I’ve done everything they asked me, I switched genres, I worked 7 days a week, ask anyone in the music game, they know. I’m done being a polite pop star. I want to make my album now, please that is all I want. — RAYE (@raye) June 29, 2021