RAYE Breaks Free From Polydor; She's Starting Her "Next Chapter"

Singer reveals the news in a statement...
Robin Murray
News
20 · 07 · 2021

Robin Murray /
News
/ / 20 · 07 · 2021
0

BRIT nominated pop artist RAYE is now independent.

The past few weeks have been distressing for fans, with RAYE posting a series of emotional updates on social media.

The singer explained that label Polydor weren't willing to let her release an album, keeping her constrained to a run of singles and EPs.

The situation resulted in a tearful IG Live, in which a visibly distraught RAYE played a series of unreleased songs to fans.

Now in a new update RAYE has revealed that she has parted ways with Polydor, and is aiming to build her "next chapter" as an independent artist.

Praising Polydor's "incredible infrastructure power house team", she explained: "unfortunately we have had different goals artistically and I am very grateful to them for giving me a graceful smooth exit to start my next chapter as an artist."

Check out her statement in full below.

- - -

RAYE
-

Join us on VERO

Join the Clash mailing list for up to the minute music, fashion and film news.

Follow Clash:

Read this next