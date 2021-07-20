RAYE Breaks Free From Polydor; She's Starting Her "Next Chapter"

BRIT nominated pop artist RAYE is now independent.

The past few weeks have been distressing for fans, with RAYE posting a series of emotional updates on social media .

The singer explained that label Polydor weren't willing to let her release an album, keeping her constrained to a run of singles and EPs.

The situation resulted in a tearful IG Live , in which a visibly distraught RAYE played a series of unreleased songs to fans.

Now in a new update RAYE has revealed that she has parted ways with Polydor, and is aiming to build her "next chapter" as an independent artist.

Praising Polydor's "incredible infrastructure power house team", she explained: "unfortunately we have had different goals artistically and I am very grateful to them for giving me a graceful smooth exit to start my next chapter as an artist."

Check out her statement in full below.

Just a little Croydon girl with a dream pic.twitter.com/lvlTTtEmvy — RAYE (@raye) July 19, 2021

