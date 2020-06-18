Ray BLK Accuses Ambush Of Sexual Assault

She shares full account, plus audio...
Robin Murray
News
21 · 06 · 2020

Robin Murray /
News
/ / 21 · 06 · 2020
0

Ray BLK has accused UK rapper Ambush of sexual assault.

Ray BLK mentioned the incident on Twitter, at-ing the North West London rapper before asking for "a real apology".

Deciding that "time's up" the singer then shared a full, graphic account of what happened during the incident.

Following this, she then shared audio from phone calls, and screenshots of text conversations where she had contacted Ambush and demanded an explanation.

Here's how it went down.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.

 

RAY BLK
Ambush
-

Follow Clash:

Read this next