Ray BLK Accuses Ambush Of Sexual Assault

Ray BLK has accused UK rapper Ambush of sexual assault.

Ray BLK mentioned the incident on Twitter, at-ing the North West London rapper before asking for "a real apology".

Deciding that "time's up" the singer then shared a full, graphic account of what happened during the incident.

Following this, she then shared audio from phone calls, and screenshots of text conversations where she had contacted Ambush and demanded an explanation.

Here's how it went down.

.@ambushbuzzworl I’m giving you 2 days to publicly address and apologise for what you did to me at that youtube event. This time a real apology where you don’t then tell me “I shouldn’t get onto you” for assaulting me would be great https://t.co/oYBvp8Ufeb — Ray BLK (@RayBLK_) June 20, 2020

Some of you wont want to read so you can listen for yourself and make up your mind https://t.co/w2nCJFfIcz pic.twitter.com/RIAZ9b6ep8 — Ray BLK (@RayBLK_) June 20, 2020

Part 2 of this idiot getting angry at ME for his sexual assault on me, a practical stranger! https://t.co/24xvTyLwcB pic.twitter.com/HJqJ0eeTMh — Ray BLK (@RayBLK_) June 20, 2020

