Ravyn Lenae Launches Debut Album 'Hypnos'

Ravyn Lenae will release new album 'Hypnos' on May 20th.

The Chicago artist has something special, with her soulful touch sending each track racing across playlists.

Garnering a huge global audience, she's taken her time to finish up her debut album.

Incoming LP 'Hypnos' is out on May 20th, and it contains brand new single 'M.I.A.'.

Flipping up her approach once again, Ravyn Lenae aims for something blissful and contented, rooted in that ear-worm refrain.

Discussing the single, Ravyn says: "'M.I.A.' is about feeling free and comfortable in your skin. It's a peak into my world - the duality of knowing the energy you bring to the world but also being confident in riding solo."

Tune in now.

Catch Ravyn Lenae is set to appear at the following shows:

June

14 Manchester Band on the Wall

15 London Islington Assembly Hall

- - -