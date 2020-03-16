Ravvel And Poltrock Link For This Intriguing Two-Part Composition

Ravvel and Poltrock hail from the same country, but two different worlds.

The Belgian artists occupy their own realms, building distinctly different catalogues, ones that follow their own paths.

Yet the pair also resonate with one another, recognising a similar passion for creativity.

Meeting while touring with Belgian trip-hop band Hooverphonic, the two decided to join forces, and quickly went into the studio.

Matching minimalism and melancholy, Ravvel and Poltrock stumbled across something potent.

New two-part release 'Stay' and 'Leave' builds into one key message, with Ravvel describing them as “tales about holding on, letting go and the choices we have to make in between. Two intimate songs about saying goodbye, inspired by personal heartbreak. Paradoxically, ‘Stay’ is about the difficulties of moving on, while ‘Leave’ is about indecisiveness.”

Out tomorrow - March 20th, these atmospheric, strikingly beautiful compositions air first on Clash.

Tune in now.

