Rav's 'Dead End' Is A Soulful Piece Of Hip-Hop Introspection

Rav returns with new single 'Dead End'.

With December now upon us Clash can exclusively reveal 2020 has been a year, one that has exposed deep-lying issues in both society and our own lives.

Artists have picked up on this, and Rav is now different, with the soulful rapper digging deep on his next project.

'I'M ON TO ME' is out now, and it places his work in a fresh setting, allowing him to move closer to those personal themes.

"A lot of shit happened in my personal life this year, and at a time when I was already emotionally preoccupied with trying to confront previously unexplored childhood trauma", he offers. "I usually make jazz rap or whatever you want to call it, but with all this unaddressed anguish and anxiety, I didn't really know how to contextualize it all within that type of sound."

'Dead End' leads the way, with his stellar delivery interwoven around flurries of uncut sound.

Peering into darker places, 'Dead End' deals with the frustrations that 2020 has offered, while also finding a way out.

Tune in now.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.