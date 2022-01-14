Raveena's 'Rush' Is Alt-R&B At Its Most Otherworldly

Raveena returns with new song 'Rush'.

The R&B auteur has inked a major label deal, with much more to come in 2022.

Her new chapter opens with 'Rush', a hallucinogenic feast of future-facing soul music.

Global in her sweep, Raveena matches aspects of her heritage with outward creativity, a fusion approach that breaks new ground.

'Rush' came to Raveena back in 2017, after coming up on a psychedelic trip while absorbing an Eastern sound installation at the Rubin Museum.

The visual echoes this lysergic encounter, with Raveena co-directing alongside Munachi Osegbu.

She comments...

“I wrote 'Rush' a couple years back and the song was the genesis of me exploring a more intense marriage between Bollywood sounds and the pop/R&B music that I grew up on in America. The song and video are centered around a character I created named Asha, a Punjabi space princess who is transported to a distant planet and learns highly advanced spiritual intelligence from the beings that live there.”

“In the video that I co-directed with Munachi, I wanted to create a campy ode to the colorful 80’s Bollywood movies and 70’s Western sci fi movies that I’m obsessed with, complete with a choreographed dance sequence alongside Asha’s alien friends.”

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Furmaan Ahmed

