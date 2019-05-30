Raveena's 'Lucid' Is Absolutely Heavenly

Raveena has shared her heavenly new album 'Lucid' - tune in now.

The singer is originally from Connecticut but is now based in New York, and her R&B sound is making international waves.

A breakout appearance at Camp Flog Gnaw festival was followed by a vital COLORS appearance last year, building towards her fantastic new album.

Out now, 'Lucid' is a highly sensual experience, it's spacious, slow burning arrangements managing to sound lush while using a sparse template.

It's a wonderful experience, each song becoming a vessel to slowly immerse yourself in, a kind of healing process.

We're working on something more in-depth with Raveena, but first you'd better check out 'Lucid' below.

