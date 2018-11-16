Rats On Rafts Cover... Themselves!

Rats On Rafts are a law unto themselves.

Making and breaking rules as they please, the band's catalogue now stretches further than a decade, incorporating all manner of delicious about-turns.

Recruited to play a flurry of Japanese shows with Franz Ferdinand, the band have decided to share a treat with fans.

Opting to cover one of their very own songs, this new treatment of 'Meggy' is a barbed, entrancing slice of post-punk inclined songwriting.

A fresh take on an old track, it adds fresh life and vivid colour to the songwriting. Rats On Rafts explain...

"'Meggy' being the one song we still play live without De Kift feels like it’s become our own. We wanted to capture the live sound and most of all the energy the song has now grown into. We recorded this song ourselves in the analogue studio we have been building for the last half year. Mixed with the great Niek Driesschen to tape once again it would sound best on vinyl! I guess we can say it’s our last piece of the puzzle for De Kift project. Onto a new record!"

Tune in now.

Catch Rats On Rafts at the following shows:

November

27 Tokyo International Forum w/ Franz Ferdinand

28 Osaka Zepp Bayside w/ Franz Ferdinand

30 Tokyo SuperDeluxe

