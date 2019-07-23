Rat Boy Returns With Fiery Skanker 'Trust Of The Youth'

Rat Boy blazes back with new single 'Trust Of The Youth' - tune in now.

The UK artist's Top 15 debut album 'SCUM' was an emphatic introduction, before Rat Boy entered the studio with Rancid's Tim Armstrong to work on a new mixtape.

Cut 'n' paste punk meets beats, 'Internationally Unknown' was propelled by some of his biggest, most anthemic shows yet.

Producer James Dring oversees his new single, the first blast from the songwriter's second full length album, due in 2020.

A dubbed out skanker with shades of The Specials, it retains his punk energy but channels it in a fresh way.

Vocally direct, he leers: “We’re the kids that your parents warned you about...”

Tune in now.

