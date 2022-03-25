Rasharn Powell, Ojerime Combine On R&B Jewel 'Play 2'

The R&B renaissance is truly in motion. Future-driven R&B artist Rasharn Powell and South London singer Ojerime have joined forces on a fresh new single ‘Play 2’, a smooth, chilled-out track dripping with sensual energy.

Crafted in the first session Rasharn and Ojerime ever had together in the studio, ‘Play 2’ highlights a clear chemistry between the pair; the track s thrumming with a charged sense of intimacy. The combined force of Powell and Ojerime’s vocals is stunning, the pair’s silky tones complimenting each other gorgeously as the rich instrumentals carry us through.

Produced by Niels and Sam Taieb, this single serves as the first release since Powell’s debut 2021 ‘Dusk & Dawn’. The track marks a shift towards a more visceral sound, bringing Powell’s sensitive side to the forefront. ‘Play 2’ that oozes passion, and it can be felt within every note.

Speaking on the track, Powell says that the track aims to rumble through the listener’s body. “This song speaks for itself in regards to the feeling it brings,” Powell comments. “It’s a side I haven’t shown. I’m excited for this side. To be accompanied by Ojerime, who I’ve always had a crazy amount of love for, is even better.”

Words: Emily Swingle

