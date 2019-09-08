Rare Soul Seven Inch Sells For £100,000

An English collector has paid £100,000 for Frank Wilson's soul gem 'Do I Love You (Indeed I Do)'.

Recorded in 1965, the single was intended to be released on Motown's Soul imprint, before being withdrawn.

According to rumour, founder Berry Gordy was none too happy about Frank Wilson - his top producer - stepping out to the limelight.

Whatever the reason, the single is now incredibly, incredibly rare... but it somehow went on to enjoy a second life as one of Northern Soul's defining records.

A true classic of the long-running underground scene, a previous copy sold for £26,000 back in 2009.

According to Harborough Mail , that has been smashed, with collector Lee Jeffries purchasing a copy for £100,000.

The sale was brokered by rare soul dealer John Manship, and smashes the previous record for a Northern Soul purchase.

Speaking to Harborough Mail , Lee Jeffries commented: "It’s a fantastic one-off investment and it will be worth every penny and more."

"Buying this little beauty has made headlines in the music business right round the world," he added. "And I’ve already been offered well over £100,000 for it by no end of collectors and investors."

As far as we can work out, this could be the most anyone has ever paid for a seven inch single.

Lee Jeffries has a long way to go to match controversial pharma-bro Martin Shkreli, though, who once paid $2 million for Wu-Tang Clan's 'Once Upon A Time In Shaolin' .

