Rare Recording Of Joe Strummer Playing 'Junco Partner' Shared

A rare recording of Joe Strummer performing 'Junco Partner' has been unearthed.

The punk hero was a life-long fan of the song, which he uncovered during his time in the 101ers.

A track that remained close to his heart through The Clash, his solo years, and the Mescaleros, he would continually return to it in live performances.

A sparse, raw, and intimate take on the song was found on a hand-labelled cassette in his archives, and it forms part of new compilation 'Assembly'.

Out on March 26th, it's led by 'Junco Partner', and this lo-fi recording captures something wholly genuine about Joe's performance.

Spencer Ramsey crafts the video, which you can watch below.

'Assembly' is out on March 26th.

