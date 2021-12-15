Rare David Bowie Demo From 1965 Goes Up For Auction

A rare David Bowie from 1965 is set to go up for auction.

The disc was recorded in 1965, with a teenage Bowie performing as part of Davy Jones and the Lower Third.

The pre-fame recording has traces of the British R&B boom, with its slashing guitars and strutting vocal reminiscent of The Who, or The Rolling Stones' Decca singles.

Set to go up for auction tomorrow - December 16th - the disc is expected to fetch anywhere up to £12,000.

Auctioneer Martin Hughes said: “The seller purchased the physical music archive of one of the world’s biggest publishing companies and therefore unearthed a raft of amazing demos and unheard tracks from huge artists.”

The auction is part of a boom in pre-fame Bowie recordings, with a batch of material laid down alongside seminal producer Joe Meek being found earlier this year.

Check out a snippet of 'I Want Your Love' below.

