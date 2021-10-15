Raquel Kiaraa Explores Femininity With 'Defying The Odds'

Raquel Kiaraa wants to speak her truth.

A female voice in a male dominated industry, she wants to case a light on experiences not normally shares.

It's all about cooperation in her mind. As Raquel puts it: "One cannot rise without lifting others..."

New album 'Defying The Odds' pins down those emotions, allowing the songwriter a broad landscape to work with.

Out now, the new full length is at times beautiful at others harsh, with Raquel Kiaraa supplying an meditative sense of introspection.

She explains: “It’s about the complexities we all face around love, the darker side of it. I have loved and lost. I have loved and changed. I have loved so thoroughly I could no longer tell where I stopped, and it began. I've had passion used as a weapon against me, a tool for manipulation I was too blind to see.”

Raquel continues: “I have felt mad, passionate, love and love as comfortable as a king-size bed. I have loved so hard it hurt, and I've faked a more profound love than I felt. I've withheld love and had love withheld from me. I have run from love, feared my passion and denied truly seeing love. I am no stranger to love.”

“Yet, I have experienced and understand many sides of it – the good and the bad – and am no longer blind to its powerful effects on one's existence. Love is all at once; terrifying and magical, it's one thing in this world that will never be portrayed by words alone, for its feeling lives in every pocket of our mind, body and soul. Love is powerful.”

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Andrea Hunter

