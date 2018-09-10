Raphi's New Single 'Money' Is A Delight

London riser Raphi has shared her new single 'Money' - tune in now.

The BRIT School graduate is rapidly growing in confidence, with each single adding a fresh chapter to her aesthetic.

R&B songwriting soaked in pop textures, her clear thirst for melody is allied to songwriting that delves into the personal.

Working with some of the most in-demand producers around, Raphi has assembled a team to make her vision into a reality.

Carefree new single 'Money' is the latest milestone from the newcomer, a delicious single that seems to whistle round your sub-conscious for days on end.

Raphi explains: “For me I just want everyone to know that if you have money or not, just listen to this tune and feel like you are on top of the world and carefree. I knew I wanted some cool game sounds and electronic vibes for this tune so that’s where the cheesy cash machine sound comes in and I LOVE it so much, it gets me every time...”

Tune in now.

