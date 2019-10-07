Ramz Posts Worrying Social Media Message

Ramz has posted a worrying social media message, with fans and friends voicing concern.

The rapper came to prominence with his ear-worm hit 'Barking', a catchy-as-hell rap tune that soared up the charts.

This morning - July 11th - he posted a worrying suicide-related message on Instagram and Twitter.

The Insta post has been taken down, but the tweet remains:

Onlookers were quick to urge his loved ones to get in touch:

Everyone that knows ramz make sure bros good — TALLY (@kreptplaydirty) July 11, 2019

Stay safe, Ramz. More on this as it develops.

