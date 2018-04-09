Raleigh Ritchie Shares New Video Alongside UK Headline Shows

Raleigh Ritchie has shared the new self-directed visual for 'Time In A Tree'.

The songwriter is back with new material, fresh from the global success of his stellar debut album.

New single 'Time In A Tree' is out now, featuring Raleigh working alongside producer GRADES.

A soulful pop jam, the track comes equipped with some stellar visuals directed by Raleigh Ritchie himself.

He states: "The lift in the video represents the different landmarks of your life, maybe even your whole life. Sometimes you might want nothing more than to be a 7-year-old again—or maybe you're afraid to grow up; it all just seemed so simple back then. But what if you could take the best bits from those ages, use it to build on the person you're scared of becoming, and become the person that you want to be?"

Catch Raleigh Ritchie at the following shows:

November

24 Manchester Academy 2

26 Birmingham Institute

27 Brighton Concorde 2

28 London Shepherds Bush Empire

30 Bristol DMX

December

1 Nottingham Rescue Rooms

