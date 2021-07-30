Raleigh Ritchie Shares New Single 'Say What You Mean'

Raleigh Ritchie returns with new single 'Say What You Mean'.

It's quite the seven day spell for the actor and songwriter, who was recently cast in a high profile Doctor Who part.

Musically, it's continual progress, with new single 'Say What You Me' presenting Raleigh at his most defiant.

Produced alongside Chris Loco, it injects some energy into his songwriting, an up-tempo return with shades of melancholy.

He croons: “Say what you mean / Honestly say what you see...”

Raleigh comments: “I write songs for myself, to get things off my chest and process my emotions, but then I release them and I don’t own them anymore; they belong to other people. I hope there is someone who listens to it and hears themselves... I hope that makes them feel less lonely.”

Tune in now.

