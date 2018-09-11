Raleigh Ritchie Shares New Single 'Me, Myself And I'

Raleigh Ritchie has shared his new single 'Me, Myself And I' - tune in now.

The actor and songwriter is a true multi-disciplinarian, with his Top 40 album demonstrating a potent musical vision.

A follow-on EP proved this was no fluke, with Raleigh Ritchie set to return to the UK for a full tour this Autumn.

Kicking off in Manchester on November 24th, the tour is preceded by new single 'Me, Myself And I', containing one of Raleigh's most assured vocal performances yet.

Produced by Grammy Award-winner Sounwave, it's taut songwriting is all smooth curves and delineated edges, a mature but endlessly addictive return.

Tune in now.

Catch Raleigh Ritchie at the following shows:

November

24 Manchester Academy 2

26 Birmingham O2 Institute

27 Brighton Concorde 2

28 London O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire

30 Bristol SWX

December

1 Nottingham The Rescue Rooms

