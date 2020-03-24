Raleigh Ritchie Details New Project 'Andy'

Raleigh Ritchie will release new project 'Andy' later this year.

It's now four years since the songwriter released his debut album 'You're A Man Now, Boy', a period in which he has reflected on identity, and how best to express this.

An acclaimed actor - his roles include Game Of Thrones - Raleigh returns to music for new project 'Andy'.

Due out this summer, it's led by 'Aristocrats', a song that seems to pick up on fixations with national identity, the imperial legacy, and the manner in which this impacts on POC in the UK today.

Raleigh states:

“British history is complicated, especially as a POC. And history is everything, it’s what we learn from to help us build our future. In school I didn’t learn much about British history aside from the country’s victories and a version of some of it’s atrocities.”

“Sometimes it’s a confusing place, and although I love my country, I don’t always feel loved by it. With this video I wanted to explore this and my relationship to my own history and the history of those who came before me.”

Check it out now.

