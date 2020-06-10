Ralegh Long Shares Beautiful Piano Piece 'Felix's Route'

English composer Ralegh Long has shared his touching new piece 'Felix's Route'.

The composer is perhaps best known for his work on the BBC comedy Ghosts, with his music surrounding the show's gentle humour.

His own work has a vein of introspection to it, with new EP 'Winter' landing later this week.

The four pieces that comprise the EP were written earlier this year, when Ralegh was scoring a new season of Ghosts during lockdown.

Left to his own devices, he would go on a walk every day, in order to clear his mind through bathing in nature.

This walk underpins his song 'Felix's Route', a gentle piano miniature whose sublime minimalism has a spartan grace to it.

We're able to share the video, and it features home-shot footage from the walk, including the crunch of brown leaves.

Watch it below.

Order Ralegh Long's 'Winter' EP HERE.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.