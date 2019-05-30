RAINDEAR Returns With New Single 'Grace'

Swedish alt-pop star RAINDEAR has shared her new single 'Grace'.

The Swedish artist melds vivid electronics with buoyant melodies, a colour-laden approach that pits her own life at the centre.

New album 'Skies To My Name' lands on June 14th, with the Scandinavian singer sharing a flurry of previews.

New single 'Grace' amplifies the anticipation, a golden alt-pop nugget that seeks out independence at every turn.

Incredibly infectious, the vivid production links perfectly with RAINDEAR's bold approach. She comments:

"'Grace' is about different sorts of dependences and co-dependences in life. It's about breaking free from everything. It's about becoming your new self - a process that is not always completely harmless. It's about being a strong person and how the strength is shown in letting your weaknesses be seen.”

Tune in now.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.