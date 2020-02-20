'Rain On Me' Verdict: Lady Gaga Has Really Done It This Time

Lady Gaga has shared her new single 'Rain On Me'.

The pop icon's touring plans were derailed by coronavirus, prompting her to push 'Chromatica' back still further.

It's ready and waiting, though, with Lady Gaga teaming up with Ariana Grande on new single 'Rain On Me'.

Out now, it's a back to basics pop trailblazer, and absolute club missile that screams Friday night with every single pore.

Pairing with Ariana Grande, it's ridiculously fun, a thrilling pop statement that merges melodic plasticity to hints of Hi-NRG and house.

Tune in now.

