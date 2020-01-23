RAIGN's 'Causing Love' Offers Impassioned Pop Music

Bold pop chanteuse RAIGN has shared her new single 'Causing Love'.

The singer recently travelled to Berlin, absorbing the city's unique atmosphere, and its rich music heritage.

A pre-COVID affair, it affords RAIGN space to explore both herself and her music, allowing her to sketch out a new chapter.

Brooding and impassioned, 'Causing Love' emerged from this time, and it finds RAIGN moving to another level.

“‘Causing Love’ was first penned on a writing trip in Berlin. I had always wanted to go to Germany because my father was born there. At the time I was just finding myself as an artist and exploring the romantic side of my sound,” RAIGN explains.

“The track’s emotions came from my hypnotic conversations with a mystery, angelic man. Around that time, I realised that my responsibility as an artist was to inspire more love in the world. From that melting pot of travel and exploration, dream-state thoughts and grounding realisation, ‘Causing Love’ was born”.

Tune in now.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.