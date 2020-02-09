Raheaven's '7AM' Is An Emphatic Introduction

London riser Raheaven has shared her debut single '7AM' in full.

The track aired on DJ Target's 1Xtra show a few hours ago, and it's already become a word of mouth sensation.

Online now, '7AM' is a delicate but forceful song, driven forwards by Raheaven's soulful, clipped vocal.

A song about departure, and what comes after, her lyrical depth has a real resonance with anyone who's been through a similar situation.

Open and honest, she comments:

“My mum thought ‘7AM’ it was about a break-up, BUT It’s really about somebody overstaying their welcome after you’ve done what you’ve done, it’s like... go home now, why you still here? We’re not in a relationship, this isn’t anything special, this isn’t going anywhere.”

“I feel like men are not used to this energy and I really do go about it like this. Let’s cut to the chase, don’t fool me, don’t kid yourself. It’s about being able to have that control, I don’t owe you anything.”

British director Nicola Sheppard directs the video, with Raheaven describing it as “the aftermath, alone with my thoughts but this is what I’m thinking... The action takes place off camera and I’m reflecting.”

Tune in now.

