London vocalist Raheaven shines on new single 'Talk Back'.

The single was produced alongside in-demand studio boffin Wauve, with Pa Salieu also contributing to the track.

'Talk Back' is sheer Raheaven, however, and it's about attempting to take control of a potentially toxic situation.

An all-too-relatable R&B jammer, 'Talk Back' is barbed of lyric but soulful of vocal, present Raheaven at her most open.

She comments: “It’s about one toxic escapade where I felt like we were both failing each other, trying to hurt someone, trying to love someone. Even when I’m in the wrong, I’ll be honest, but when I’ve been wronged, I talk back, have an attitude.”

Photo Credit: Zoe O’Shay

