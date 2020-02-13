Ragz Originale's 'Jennifer' Is A Super-Sincere Slow Jam

Ragz Originale has shared his ultra-smooth new slow jam 'Jennifer'.

With new EP 'TXT UR X' incoming the London artist seems intent on showcasing the breadth of his sound.

Out on March 6th, the latest preview from the EP takes fans into the studio with Ragz.

Performing at the mic, Ragz Originale showcases the velvet-soft side to his music, leaning on R&B while deepening his electronic intrigue.

It's a take of love and seduction, one that arrives just in time for February 14th.

Tune in now.

Ragz Originale will release new EP 'TXT UR X' on March 6th.

