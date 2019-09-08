Ragz Originale Shares New Track 'Thin Line'

Ragz Originale has shared new track 'Thin Line' - tune in now.

The dexterous, relentlessly creative London artist returned recently with his EP 'txt ur x', and he was due to kick off live commitments this month.

Alas, it was not to be, and to please fans he went back into the studio to work on something fresh.

R&B rooted in club tropes, 'Thin Line' refuses to be caged in, with Ragz finding space for a moment of reflection. He comments:

"My headline show was cancelled this month due to the pandemic…so I made this song during quarantine, as a token of appreciation for my listeners…"

"This song mirrors the voice in my head, now that I’ve finally had enough time to reflect on the last year... Not everyone is gonna be happy for you, or understand your headspace…but not everyone is meant to…that’s life."

Tune in now.

