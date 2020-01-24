Ragz Originale Returns With 'Ring Out'

North London alt-R&B aesthete Ragz Originale returns with new single 'Ring Out'.

The stripped back production has a sub-zero feel, matching that restrained minimalism to some glorious vocal melodies.

The sub-low elements anchor 'Ring Out' in UK club culture, with the verse affording space for Ragz to spar with upcoming singer 24hoursav.

Ragz comments...

"Sonically, this is the most global bounce I’ve ever created… Anyone, anytime, anywhere can relate. I feel this bassline was sent to me from the future to heal people today! This is what Aliens would have on rotation on their planet!"

Florian Joahn directs the video, an ultra-stylish affair that features Ragz Originale joined by his Mini Kingz affiliates.

Tune in now.

