Ragz Originale Links With Eliza On '4am'

Ragz Originale has shared his new single '4am' - tune in now.

The multi-talented artist is renowned as a collaborator, but in truth Ragz own material carries an emphatic stamp of quality.

New EP 'txt ur x' lands on March 6th, and it's a succinct, disciplined document of independence, featuring a hand-picked list of guests.

ELIZA appears on '4am' and it spins Ragz Originale's hip-hop leanings against her lush neo-soul voicing.

It's a neat twilight jammer, the sensual melodics working against the slow-burning groove.

Tune in now.

