Raf Rundell Links With Terri Walker On New Club Bubbler 'Always Fly'

Raf Rundell links with Terri Walker on new single 'Always Fly'.

Raf is one of UK club culture's most original figures, someone whose work as a collaborator and on his own is always worth investigating.

New studio album 'O.M. Days' will be released on April 9th, with Heavenly stepping in to support Raf's work.

The album is led by slinky new single 'Always Fly', a retro-futurist club bubbler that features some soulful vocals.

Terri Walker works alongside the producer, boosting his work with her effervescent summer-fresh performance.

“Here, my dears, is a piece of Grown and Sexy R’nB for the 20’s,” Raf says. “Lady Terri Walker, a true treasure of London’s music scene is ALWAYS FLY.”

“You can trust us, lose control. We giving you that good good music from the soul! You’ll see when you watch the video. Pure joy!”

The video for 'Always Fly' channels the energy of George Michael and Aretha Franklin's 1987 single 'I Knew You Were Waiting (For Me)'.

Tune in now.

