Rae Morris Returns With 'No Woman Is An Island'

Rae Morris returns with new single 'No Woman Is An Island'.

A songwriter who first found success barely out of her teens, Rae Morris has grown up in public.

Taking a step back to focus on her young family, Rae returns with a new single, her first release in four years.

Out now, 'No Woman Is An Island' has that classic feel, reminiscent of Carole King's work in places.

There's also an inherent sense of drama, however, putting you in mind of Kate Bush, say, or even Steven Sondheim's catalogue.

A song about independence, femininity, and finding your path through the world, Rae Morris says of her new song:

"Someone at my old label described me as 'an island', because I didn’t go to enough parties or whatever... But really you only share yourself with others if you feel you're being respected."

Directed by Noel Paul the video was filmed in and around her Blackpool hometown, featuring the famed waterfront, tower, and more.

Tune in now.

- - -