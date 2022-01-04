Alongside the announcement of new album ‘[email protected]’, singer-songwriter Rae Morris has dropped an ethereal new track. With its gentle harps and chirping birds, ‘Running Shoes’ is truly a sonic fairytale.

Morris’ weightless, mesmerising vocals render this track truly transcendental. The track would be perfectly suited in Disney’s golden age, capturing romance with a sprinkle of fairy dust. ‘Running Shoes’ is timeless and magical.

The track is far more natural than Morris’ previous release; 2018’s ‘Someone Out There’ thrived in its array of different textures, toying with electronics and synthpop. This first taste of ‘[email protected]’ is dreamlike and textural in an entirely new way, a floating back serenade that is tender and heartwarming.

This new record seems to be a new era for Morris. Speaking on the record, and the collaboration with Shawn Everett, who mixed the record, Morris says: “We knew we wanted the record to sound like an old film, and he was the only man for the job… we wanted it to be very textual, modern hi-fi music with strings and orchestral sounds.”

As a woman who has “always been into magical things”, this new release aims to create a sense of child-like wonder in the listener. The mystical world-building is sure to be gorgeous, and each track is sure to heighten the visceral, dreamy experience.

In order to experience the magic in person, be sure to catch Morris at a festival this summer - Home Farm, Boardmasters and All Points East are set to be transported to an entirely new realm when Morris performs these new tracks.

'[email protected]' will be released on July 8th.

Words: Emily Swingle

- - -